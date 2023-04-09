wrestling / News
Kid Rock, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump In Attendance At UFC 287
April 9, 2023 | Posted by
A Twitter post from tonight’s UFC 287 in Miami revealed a trio of celebrities from the WWE Hall of Fame alongside UFC president Dana White. Kid Rock, Mike Tyson, and Donald Trump have all been inducted in to the HOF and were present for the event. You can see the original social media post below. UFC’s owning entity, Endeavor, recently acquired a majority stake in WWE and has indicated future plans to combine the two under the same roof of a single publicly-traded enterprise.
Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Donald Trump and Dana White at UFC 287 😂 pic.twitter.com/iyRVMbNKMg
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 9, 2023
