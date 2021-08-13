wrestling / News
Kiera Hogan Abducted By Su Yung & Kimber Lee In Impact Wrestling Farewell (Clips)
Kiera Hogan made her farewell appearance on Impact Wrestling, as she was abducted by Su Yung and Kimber Lee on this week’s show. Tonight’s show saw Hogan come out to the ring to call out Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans after Evans attacked her last week. Instead, Yung came out and distracted Hogan as a freshly Undead Bride-ed Lee came in behind Hogan and then locked in the Mandible Claw. The two then drug Hogan to the back.
Hogan made her exit from Impact after the most recent tapings and is set to make her first AEW appearance on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
That's not @RealTSteelz… #IMPACTonAXSTV @HoganKnowsBest3 @realsuyung @Kimber_Lee90 pic.twitter.com/kkK47CRAw4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2021
.@realsuyung and @Kimber_Lee90 have TAKEN @HoganKnowsBest3. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FtJrIBWPdk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2021
