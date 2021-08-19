wrestling / News

Kiera Hogan Announced For NWA Empowerrr Next Week

August 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA has announced Kiera Hogan as the final entrant in the Women’s Invitational Cup at NWA Empowerrr on August 28. The winner of the match will get a shot at the NWA Women’s title the next night at NWA 73. The match also includes Chelsea Green, ThunderKitty, Masha Slamovich, Tootie Lynn, Debbie Malenko, Jamie Senegal, Jennacide, Lady Frost and Bianca Carelli.

