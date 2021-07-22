Kiera Hogan Announces That She’s Finished With Impact Wrestling

In a post on her OnlyFans account (via Wrestling Inc), Kiera Hogan announced that she has left Impact Wrestling and finished up her run at the most recent tapings.

She wrote: “What’s up babies! I’m in Nashville for tapings and you guys will be the first to know that this is my last IMPACT tapings and I’m going to see what else is out there for me [emoji] I’m so excited and scared but I know whatever I choose to do I’m gonna be the best and that’s on periodt [blue heart emoji].”

Hogan is a former two-time Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Tasha Steelz. She first signed in 2017 and then re-upped her deal with a multi-year contract in August 2019. Presumably, that deal runs out next month.