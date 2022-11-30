Kiera Hogan Grateful For Her Time In The Baddies, Talks About Her Exit

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful, Kiera Hogan spoke about her time in Jade Cargill’s ‘Baddies’ faction and how she was grateful for the opportunity. She was removed from the group last week. Here are highlights:

On her time in the Baddies: “I am grateful. Timing is everything and everything happens for a reason. My time in the Baddies was great. I saw, from the beginning, how amazing this group could be. I saw the t-shirts, the figures, and the big picture. That’s what drew me into the storyline. Jade had started the Baddies section and I was like, ‘I’m going to see if I can get in this Baddies section because they have random fans and people in the section.’ I sent out a text to Jade, ‘you could have the hottest section if you have the hottest flame.’ That blew up and I texted Tony Khan to see if I could sit in the section one week. He was like, ‘Yeah come on.’ At the time, Red Velvet was turning heel so we ended up in the section at the same time so it worked out organically that way. The storyline grew from there. The entrances we had were amazing. I could see the bigger picture. Red Velvet got injured, so I had to step up as second in command, Leila Grey became an interim Baddie. I did a lot for the Baddies, I did a lot for Jade and the group. I feel like the work I was giving wasn’t appreciated. I still don’t know the reason as to why I was kicked out. Some people can’t handle the heat, that’s okay, get out of the kitchen.”

On wrestling more now that she’s out of the group: “These past few months, I haven’t been able to wrestle. That’s my passion. I want to be in the ring and show what I got and show out. I haven’t had the opportunity to really show how good of a performer I am and how well-rounded I am. Hopefully, I get my own spotlight and I’m able to put on some banger matches with women that want to put on banger matches. There are so many women in the locker room I want to work with. Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, I just hope I’m able to be part of the women’s division fully and show what I got.”

On a match with Jade: “I hope that’s where it’s leading and I think it makes sense. I have enough ammunition to go at her, maybe even take her TBS Title.”