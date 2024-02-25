Kiera Hogan Not Cleared To Compete, Lady Frost vs. Serena Deeb Added to AEW Collision

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Kiera Hogan has not been cleared to compete for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Lady Frost will take her place in a match with Serena Deeb. Here is the updated lineup:

* No Disqualification: Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

* Serena Deeb vs. Lady Frost

* FTR vs. Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor

* Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith

* Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. TBD

* Thunder Rosa vs. TBD