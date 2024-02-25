wrestling / News

Kiera Hogan Not Cleared To Compete, Lady Frost vs. Serena Deeb Added to AEW Collision

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Kiera Hogan has not been cleared to compete for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Lady Frost will take her place in a match with Serena Deeb. Here is the updated lineup:

* No Disqualification: Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama
* Serena Deeb vs. Lady Frost
* FTR vs. Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor
* Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith
* Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. TBD
* Thunder Rosa vs. TBD

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

