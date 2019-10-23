Kiera Hogan On Why She Came Out When She Did

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Kiera Hogan spoke about her decision to come out and reveal her relationship with girlfriend Diamante, as well as why she did when she did. Here are highlights:

On drag culture: “I’m into the drag culture and I watch it on YouTube a lot. I wasn’t into the show but I always catch clips of RuPaul’s Drag Race. It’s my first show and I’m excited to be here.”

On coming out: “I had a post at the end of Pride Month and a month later I came out and said I was dating one of the fellow wrestlers, Diamante, my lovely girlfriend. I got to drop the puck at the Chicago Wolves game during their first Pride Night which was amazing. I’m still speechless on all of the things I’ve done so far and this is one of the last stops on the tour. Then we have that last one and it’s on to Bound for Glory. I feel so true and so happy. I’m thrilled and have a sense of freedom to share that I’m dating a girl, let alone a fellow wrestler and co-worker. She made me feel so happy and loved and open that I wanted to share it with the world.”

On Impact’s move to AXS: “Well, I don’t want to brag but tonight me and Adrenaline aka Diamante aka my girlfriend debuted as a tag team on AXS TV as Wild Superheroes. So it’s awesome that Impact is moving to AXS this week because this week for me alone has been crazy. It’s just one thing after another and it keeps adding to the excitement.”

On if she wants to see Impact and WOW work together: “Oh yeah, definitely. I would love to see some crossovers especially with women’s wrestling coming to the forefront. It just adds more fuel to the fire.”