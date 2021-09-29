wrestling / News
Kiera Hogan Referred to as ‘Signed With AEW’ On Dark
September 28, 2021 | Posted by
Kiera Hogan appears to officially be All Elite, as she was referred to as having signed with AEW on this week’s Dark. On Tuesday’s show, Excalibur said that Hogan “recently signed with All Elite Wrestling.”
AEW has not yet announced that Hogan has signed through their usual channels. Hogan picked up the win on tonight’s show.
They said on Dark, Kiera Hogan is signed with AEW #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/D2rZR08qm7
— Laura (@RosePlanted__) September 28, 2021
