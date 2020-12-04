Kiera Hogan Reveals Recent Mental Health Struggles After Tweets Worry Fans

Last month, Impact Wrestling’s Kiera Hogan sent out tweets that concerned her fans, as she mentioned wanting to “run away” and “quit life.” She then said she would be switching off her phone.

Nine days later, Hogan returned to Twitter to explain the posts, revealed she’s had some mental health struggles lately.

She wrote: “For everyone that has checked on me or is wondering, I’m doing better. I’m taking everyday one day at a time. I get very overwhelmed and don’t handle stress well and I have to better manage it. Being healthy mentally should always be a priority, check on your loved ones. In this new world we live in, human interaction is almost nonexistent. The internet is all we have and it’s not the best place and sometimes we need a break and go back to what’s real. We’re all here for a short time so let’s be kind, strong and live our best lives. Thank you. I would like one day to talk more depth about these issues that need to be brought up more often. Mental stability should always be a topic of conversation and people should be more considerate about what they say. We’re all human. We all go through it. I’ve been feeling ashamed for what I went through but I don’t want it to hold me back. I want to be stronger. I want to be better. I want to be the best version of Kiera that I can be.”

I just wanna runaway…. — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) November 24, 2020

Tough love 💔 — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) November 24, 2020

I’m quitting life, dead to the world — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) November 24, 2020

It you need me my phone is being switched off now. — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) November 24, 2020

