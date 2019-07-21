Kiera Hogan Reveals She’s In A Relationship With Diamante

In a post on Twitter, Impact Wrestling star Kiera Hogan revealed she’s in a relationship with former Impact wrestler and LAX member Diamante.

She wrote: “When I’m with you, I act different. In a good way. I smile more and I laugh more. I don’t have to pretend everything is ok when it’s really not. With you, I can drop the fake smile and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt and alone when I’m with you. You’re easy to talk to, you listen to me, you understand me. I don’t have to worry about holding back with you. I don’t feel self-conscious. I don’t ever feel insecure or sad, you show me that you really do care. With you, it’s not just an act. You bring out my best self and I really appreciate your company. With you I’m different. With you I’m happy. What I have with you, I don’t want that with anyone else.”