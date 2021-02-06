Kiera Hogan Says Her Style Is ‘Often Imitated’ & ‘Never Duplicated’ During SmackDown Airing

– During last night’s airing of SmackDown on FOX, Impact Wrestling star Kiera Hogan posted two tweets, seeming to suggest that WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks is imitating her look and style.

She initially wrote, “Imma leave this here, Check my fit though [fire] often imitated never duplicated and that’s on periodt [fire] you can’t do it like me boo #HottestFlame.”

She later added, “‘If you want it come and get though! Make sure you want it for I give it though’ and that’s on PERIODT POOH [fire] #HottestFlame #BlueFlame #FirenFlava.” You can view Hogan’s tweets below.

