Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles At Hard to Kill

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz, collectively known as Fire & Flava, won the Knockouts Tag Team titles at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV. The two defeated the team of Nevaeh and Havok to win the finals of the tournament to crown new champions. Before that, they defeated Team Sea Stars and Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary in the first two rounds of the tournament. After their win, they were presented the belts by Gail Kim & Madison Rayne.

Hogan & Steelz are the first champions in the division since 2013, when the belts were vacated and deactivated.

AND NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions – Fire and Flava! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/Jr3OsTXgee — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021

