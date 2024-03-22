wrestling / News

Kiera Hogan vs. Diamante Announced For Next Week’s ROH TV

March 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 3-28-24 Image Credit: ROH

A singles match has been announced for next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on Thursday’s show that Kiera Hogan will face Diamante on next week’s HonorClub-airing episode.

The match is the first confirmed for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night.

