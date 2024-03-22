Kiera Hogan vs. Diamante Announced For Next Week’s ROH TV

A singles match has been announced for next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on Thursday’s show that Kiera Hogan will face Diamante on next week’s HonorClub-airing episode.

The match is the first confirmed for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night.

.@HoganKnowsBest3 has some unfinished business and issues a challenge for next week on ROH TV! Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/OvkSQ8snJo — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 21, 2024