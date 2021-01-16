Kiera Hogan Wants To Use Wrestling To Inspire People

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kiera Hogan spoke about her goals in wrestling, one of which is to use her platform to inspire people. Here are highlights:

On her purpose in wrestling: “I want to inspire people to be themselves. Wrestling has inspired me, and I wanted to share that feeling with other people.”

On her team with Tasha Steelz: “Teaming with Tasha is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, and I’m so happy I get to team with her and go after these titles. She’s outstanding, and she’s brought out an extra boost of confidence in me. We’re the queens of the Knockouts division, but we’re missing our crowns. That will be fixed at Hard to Kill.”

On trying to help people be true to themselves: “I have had the chance to speak to kids in the LGBTQ community, and that means the world to me. I was once one of those kids, so I have an idea what they’re going through. Coming out is a challenge for every individual. There have been times in my life when I was made to feel that being gay was wrong. That can cause trauma. I was very hesitant about coming out, but it has made me stronger and more confident in myself because I’m able to accept myself. I want to be me 100%. I’m not going to hide. If people don’t like it, that’s on them.”