Kikutaro Says He’s Still Chasing His Dream to Work in WWE, on Wanting to Make Fans Laugh and Smile

– Uproxx recently interviewed Japanese comedy wrestler Kikutaro (formerly Ebessan). During the interview, he talked about working in the US compared to Japan, his dream of working in WWE and a lot more. Below are some highlights.

Kikutaro on his Bar Wrestling match with Nick Gage: “I feel, ‘Oh, back to dressing room?’ I say just one word: ‘Oh, I still alive! Oh, big surprise!’” In the parking lot outside of LA’s Bootleg Theater, he points to an imaginary dead body on the ground and pretends to be his own ghost. “Oh it’s me! It’s me! Me? Huh?” He turns to Yoshino. “Keigo, Keigo! It’s me! It’s me! Hey, what are you doing?”

On the differences between audiences in the US and Japan: “American fans always come to enjoy. Make some noise. Japanese fan is very quiet, like ‘Hey, what show me? What show me?’ Like this. Sometimes big show, ‘Okay, I will enjoy!’ But many fans *impersonates fans clapping quietly and looking around at others* Oh, clap hands. Japanese people love, ‘I’m normally.’ So, everybody wear Supreme t-shirt, okay, I get Supreme t-shirt. Like this. Everybody now in Japan, everybody drinking boba tea.”

Kikutaro on the message he wants to send: “Everyday, make laugh, make smile. Change life; change your life. Everyday have stress, some no-good friendship… payment issue, medical issue, but always, positive thinking and make laugh, smile, keep going. So, change life. You can change life.”

Why he moved to live in the US: “Because I’m so tired wrestling business in Japan because always my dreams come true in Japan. I work with Onita, my hero. I work with Onita in explosion match. I have six-man tag champion with Onita, work All Japan, New Japan, Pro Wrestling NOAH, all of junior heavyweight tournament. Then I worked in New Japan Pro Tokyo Dome match, most biggest show in Japan, and I make popularity in Japan. Any achievement is already done. So I have no fun.”

Kikutaro on dreaming of working in WWE: “if I can just eat and pay only voice acting income, maybe I quit professional wrestling. But in my mind, another me said, ‘Hey, do you forget your dream?’ So, I have more dream in United States. I want to work [for] WWE. … I hope anything. I want to work with WWE. This is my dream.”

On how he once snuck into a WWE event to get their attention: “Long time ago, WWE came to Japan. I sneak in, work ring crew, give many my DVD. Give, give, give, give. No answer. So I stopped trying.”

On chasing his dream: “Maybe if I don’t go to United States, maybe future I say, ‘Why I don’t go? Why I don’t go before?’ I don’t want say. So okay, I go to United States, then challenge. If success, very good. If not success, but I can say, ‘Here, I challenged! I challenged!’ That’s okay. I challenged. So, I want [to] chase my dream.”