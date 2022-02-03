Killa Kate Set for TERMINUS II Later This Month

– TERMINUS has announced that Killa Kate is the latest talent who will appear on the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. You can view the announcement below.

The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood, Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland, and Kenny Alfonso.