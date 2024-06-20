Killer Kelly Put Bloodsport On List Of Goals Right After WWE Release

Killer Kelly says that she had an immediate goal of competing in Bloodsport after she was released from WWE. Kelly was released from WWE in January of 2020, and she ended up making her Bloodsport debut in November of that year in a match with Allysin Kay. She spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and talked about her reaction to being released. You can see highlights below:

On her immediate reaction to her WWE release: “I was like, ‘Great!’ It was literally like door open and was like, ‘Alright, what are my goals? Oh, I wanna be in Bloodsport.’ That was it. I got that and then I got announced and people were like, ‘Aren’t you contracted by WWE?’ and I didn’t respond. Just, ‘See me at Bloodsport.’”

On wanting to be part of Bloodsport: “I wanted to do that. Especially because with Walter and Thatcher, I was part of Ringkampf briefly until it died. But I saw them do that kind of stuff and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I really, really want to do Bloodsport.’ I did it and I had the most fun that I’ve ever had in a ring.”