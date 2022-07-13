Killer Kelly Describes the Vibe Working at the WWE NXT UK TV tapings

– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Killer Kelly discussed the environment working in WWE NXT and compared it to wXw. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On what it’s like working at the NXT UK TV tapings: “I love the BT Sport Studio. It gives it such a professional look, but I also love the venues. All the venues, being able to visit all these places around the UK. I loved it. It gave it such an old school feeling. Then again, it was, British venue, very cool, then you have something that is trying to be American. It’s weird. Another thing, I never fully, 100% felt like I was in WWE because the roster was everyone from the Indies. I was like, ‘This is an Indie show.'”

On the WWE environment: “It was so weird, but cool in entering the WWE environment, but being a familiar environment, but seeing everyone kind of walking on eggshells. I’m like, ‘Dude, I saw you the other weekend and you were drunk off your ass and now you’re in a suit and being all proper. What the fuck is going on?’ It was so weird. We were taping WWE and the next weekend, we were doing Independents again. I didn’t know where I was sometimes. It was never fully WWE.”

Killer Kelly on wXw: “One thing, I don’t know if I’ve said this to many people, but once I started doing NXT UK, I was like, ‘Oh, I think wXw has better production than this.’ [laughs]. I was very spoiled at wXw. They have a production level beyond everything I dreamed of. They are so good. I was just comparing it. Every time I went to tapings, I was comparing NXT UK to wXw and was like, ‘Yeah, wXw is a little bit better. I know this WWE but…'”