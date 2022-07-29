wrestling / News

Impact News: Killer Kelly Makes Impact Return, Eddie Edwards Beats Ace Austin

July 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Killer Kelly Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Killer Kelly has made her return to Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Kelly came out following a match between Jada Stone and Tiffany Nieves and attacked Stone, as you can see below:

– Eddie Edwards picked up a win over Ace Austin in the opening match of the show, as you can see from some clips below:

