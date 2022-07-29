wrestling / News
Impact News: Killer Kelly Makes Impact Return, Eddie Edwards Beats Ace Austin
– Killer Kelly has made her return to Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Kelly came out following a match between Jada Stone and Tiffany Nieves and attacked Stone, as you can see below:
.@tiffanynieves_ was in the wrong place at the wrong time! @Kelly_WP has arrived in @IMPACTWRESTLING and is ready to take out anyone in her path! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ooVtPvRIHL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 29, 2022
– Eddie Edwards picked up a win over Ace Austin in the opening match of the show, as you can see from some clips below:
We're kicking off #IMPACTonAXSTV with @The_Ace_Austin w/@DashingChrisBey vs @TheEddieEdwards w/@KennyKingPb2! pic.twitter.com/Kb7OXXicPN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 29, 2022
TIGER DRIVER! @TheEddieEdwards @The_Ace_Austin #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/nGyYIwm8Wx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 29, 2022
