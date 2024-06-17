Killer Kelly Recalls Going Viral For Spots With Rosemary This Year

In an interview with Fightful, Killer Kelly spoke about going viral with Rosemary for several spots in TNA earlier this year.

She said: “So I’m gonna be honest the first time that I did—for example, the Rosemary spot, the first time, I didn’t think about that. I literally did not. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. You do the thing.’ We were talking and she was like, ‘You need to do it back to me,’ and then it’s just gonna go crazy. I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s gonna be awesome.’ Then it got more than 1,000,000 views. I was like, ‘Goddamn. Look at me giving TNA these views.’ Then we’re like, ‘Okay, we’re going to wrestle again. Okay, now we need to do it. Let’s see if it’s gonna get views,’ and of course it also gave almost 1,000,000. Yeah, wholesome. They do love good old wholesome Killer Kelly. Yeah, it pays off. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I know there’s the ex-WWE names that get a lot of views and stuff like that. So it’s good to have a kind of homegrown talent bring views as well. It’s nice. It’s a nice compliment. Thanks, guys.“