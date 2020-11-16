Killer Kelly Reveals Who Got Her Booked For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

Fightful Select recently spoke with Killer Kelly, who revealed that WWE wrestler Alexander Wolfe helped her get booked on the card for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Wolfe personally made the call to Barnett for it to happen. Kelly said she was open to training more, particularly in amateur wrestlign, and fighting if things went well.

Meanwhile, she said that one American wrestling company is interested in her but because of visa and travel issues, it’s been slow to get that set up. She’s not sure if she will relocate to the US or not, but plans to at least be here until December. She added that she was open to different possibilities. She noted that she got to the US by flying to Mexico, quarantining for two weeks, then crossing the border.