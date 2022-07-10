Killer Kelly Says She Signed With Impact in 2020, Reveals Why She’s Been Off TV

Killer Kelly is coming to Impact Wrestling, and has revealed that she signed with the company two years ago. As reported, a vignette for Kelly aired on last Thursday’s episode of Impact, marking her first appearance in the company since she teamed with Renee Michelle for a match in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship in November of 2020.

Kelly, who was away from the ring for the final months of 2021 to focus on her health, told SEScoops that she actually signed with the company when she first competed with them and hasn’t appeared due to visa issues. You can see highlights from the discussion below:

On when she signed with Impact: “Well, it was exactly on that day [in November 2020]. On that same day that I wrestled, I got offered a deal. So I’ve been contracted for the past two years.”

On why she hasn’t appeared since then: “Well, you have to ask the good ol’ United States of America. Its legalities, legalities, legalities…It was a very tedious process, which IMPACT dealt with wonderfully. They took care of everything, but it was a horrible process. They were wonderful about it. After they offered the contract, I had to go back to Portugal. Then I was stuck in Portugal. They did everything in their power to get me out of Portugal. It was a visa process that started in Portugal, and then it didn’t pan out. Then I had to come to the United States and start all over again. It was a whole process. But finally, I can say that I’m part of IMPACT. I can finally work and I am excited.”

On having mental health struggles at that time: “It was terrible. It was horrible. Well, at least I sought some help. I finally found out that I had severe depression, severe anxiety. Most recently, I found out that I have ADHD. So that really helped me to finally seek out mental health help. But the whole waiting, the whole being locked. It was a very horrible experience. It really put me down. I was in lower than rock bottom. It was just awful. Without my husband, without his help and without impact, I don’t know what I would do. Impact was beyond professional, beyond professional… They were amazing, dealing with everything.”