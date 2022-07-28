wrestling / News
Killer Kelly Says Signing A New Impact Wrestling Deal Was A ‘No Brainer’
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Killer Kelly spoke about signing a new contract with Impact Wresting, which she said was a ‘no-brainer’. She returned to the company earlier this month. Here are highlights:
On signing a new deal with Impact: “Absolutely no brainer. It’s what I wanted. I was famished for wrestling. I had a little bit of taste of the taste before and it just made me want more and more, and the fact that I was back in Portugal, not able to wrestle, and I basically haven’t since my last IMPACT appearance. I only had like a couple of matches.”
On who she wants to wrestle: “I have to go in order, Jordynne Grace and then everybody. But the majority of the Knockouts roster, I haven’t faced yet. I’ve only been a couple of things with Jordynne on the indies but it was always like Fatal 4-Ways, tags, it was a tag when I debuted for The Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament. So I haven’t had her one-on-one and I really want to do that and all the others that I never had a chance to step in the ring with. I’m really looking forward to it. I want all the belts. The first one that I won was the wXw Women’s Championship. I was the first ever champion and then since then, nothing. Nothing at all. Like it’s terrible. Not good at all. So IMPACT, I’m gonna have to pursue all the titles.”
