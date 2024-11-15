Various News: Killer Kelly-Starring Short Film Sets Festival Debut, Rare John Cena Match

– The new short film starring Killer Kelly has set its premiere at the Dances With Films Festival. The Luke Paron-directed film will have its world premiere at the New York festival, which runs from December 5th through the 8th.

The film is described as follows:

Killer Kelly (WWE NXT, TNA iMPACT) and David Svoboda star in this nightmarish cautionary tale of the grotesque lust that lurks under the surface of a troubled Young Man, and what happens when that is left unchecked. After witnessing an entrancing dance performance, the psyche of the Young Man begins to fall apart through a series of strange encounters, culminating in an unexpected, and horrifying meeting. Arachnid features a debut score by Juno Award Winning musician, Kevin Comeau of the Canadian rock duo Crown Lands Luke Paron began his career as an internationally published photographer volunteering with Sea Shepherd Conservation across the globe, before moving on to a full time career as a television editor for TNA Wrestling. Luke Paron has directed various short web-documentaries with a focus on Combat Sports. Arachnid is his debut narrative-short

– The WWE Vault YouTube account has released John Cena’s sole match on Saturday Morning Slam: