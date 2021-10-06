Killer Kelly Stepping Back From Wrestling For The Year Due to Health Concerns

Killer Kelly is taking a break from her wrestling career due to some health concerns she’s having. Kelly posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday to reveal that she’s pulled away from her wrestling commitments for the year due to difficulty breathing during matches.

The NXT UK alumna, who appeared in Impact during the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, posted:

“Unfortunately, I’m writing something that really annoys me and I wish I could avoid. Since coming back to wrestling, I’ve noticed that something is off. I tried my best to hide it, mainly because I wasn’t understanding what was happening. And because I wanted to keep on wrestling. Thankfully, none of you picked on it. And only my opponents knew what was happening. I’ve been having a lot of trouble breathing to the point that I couldn’t take a breath. And no, this isn’t COVID related because I’ve never had it/don’t have it. It’s “just” me being not callable of breathing. So with that said I’ve pulled away from all my wrestling commitments for the year and I’m going to take some time away to fix my nose and my breathing. I didn’t want to do this but health should come first.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Killy on a quick and full recovery.