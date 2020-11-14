wrestling / News
Killer Kelly Talks About Keeping Her WWE Exit A Secret
November 14, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful Select recently spoke with Killer Kelly who revealed that she made an effort in order to keep the news that she left NXT UK from going public. She said that she wanted to “build intrigue” and confusion about what she was doing and how she was able to work shows when no one knew she had left WWE.
She noted that she believes WWE forgot about her ‘Killer’ name, which was why she was able to keep it while she worked there. She was worried she would have to change it and the name means a lot to her. She said she was relieved when her contract had the name included.
More Trending Stories
- Undertaker Is Trying to Figure Out His Post-Wrestling Career, Talks The Last Ride & Wrestler’s Court
- Notes on When and Why WWE Released Zelina Vega, Vega Issues Full Statement
- Talent Reportedly ‘Shocked’ Over Zelina Vega’s Release, Renee Young & More Comment
- Jim Herd Discusses How Jim Crockett’s Booking “Aggravated” Ted Turner