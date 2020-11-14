Killer Kelly Talks About Keeping Her WWE Exit A Secret

Fightful Select recently spoke with Killer Kelly who revealed that she made an effort in order to keep the news that she left NXT UK from going public. She said that she wanted to “build intrigue” and confusion about what she was doing and how she was able to work shows when no one knew she had left WWE.

She noted that she believes WWE forgot about her ‘Killer’ name, which was why she was able to keep it while she worked there. She was worried she would have to change it and the name means a lot to her. She said she was relieved when her contract had the name included.