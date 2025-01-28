wrestling / News

Killer Kelly’s Return Booked For Wrestling REVOLVER Event

January 28, 2025
Killer Kelly has not wrestled since REVOLVER Ready or Not! in March 2024 as she announced her pregnancy in September. She and Myron Reed welcomed their child into the world in November.

In a post on Twitter, Wrestling REVOLVER has announced that Kelly will make her return at their Wrestling REVOLVER Square Game event on Friday.

