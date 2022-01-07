Killer Kross, Adam Scherr & More Reportedly Signed For QPW Show

A new report has some details on some big names, including Killer Kross and Adam Scherr, who have signed onto Qatar Pro Wrestling’s upcoming show. As reported late last month, QPW is planning a two-day SuperSlam III event in March with Kross, Scherr, and others advertised though several stars had not yet signed deals for the appearance.

Fightful Select reports that Kross, Scherr, Kalisto, and EC3 have all officially signed onto the show. The company has also been in touch with John Morrison and Bobby Fish about working the event, though it is not yet known if the paperwork has been signed. The company is also interested in having Keith Lee appear.

No word as of yet on whether Bryan Danielson, who AEW had authorized to appear, has signed on officially.