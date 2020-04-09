Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux Appear At End of Last Night’s NXT

As previously noted, Killer Kross got a new promo on last night’s episode of NXT, hyping his upcoming debut. However he then had a ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it’ debut anyway, as he and Scarlett Bordeaux appeared at the end of the episode. As Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walked to their car, Kross and Bordeaux could be seen watching them from their own vehicle. You can see footage below.

