Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux Discuss If They Would Return To WWE

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were both recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily , during which they were asked if they would ever return to WWE. Check out the highlights below:

Scarlett on a return to WWE: “Not right now, and it would have to be creatively in the same lane as what we were doing. Because we both feel like the fans didn’t really get to see what we were doing in NXT on the main roster,” she said. “They wanted to see the entrance on the main roster, they wanted to see the entrance at WrestleMania, they wanted to see us wrestle Alexa and Bray. That’s what we wanted too, so it kind of feels unfinished when it comes to WWE.

Killer Kross on a return to WWE: “I would entertain it under the right circumstances,” he revealed. “We are meeting thousands of people every single week at meet and greets, or wrestling shows, or signings, or whatever we are involved with. The most common thing we get hit with face to face with people, they just feel like this thing we created for them never got paid off.

“That’s always heartbreaking to hear, but they also know it’s not our fault. This whole thing was kind of driven off a cliff. So, if there’s an opportunity to give people back what they want, it’s not even necessarily what we want. But, people have been very vocal and very transparent that the presentation of the two characters and this thing that we brought to life is what they wanted to see.”

Killer Kross on what terms he would return to WWE on: “To go back, for her and I, it would have to be like absolutely certain that we are giving people something that they want,” he said. “And not doing something that somebody else thinks is a great idea that will blow up in everyone’s faces and then be gone again.”