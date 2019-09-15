wrestling / News

Killer Kross Calls Out Batista Following Win At BloodSport 2

September 14, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Killer Kross

Following his win over Nick Gage, Killer Kross called out Batista at BloodSport 2 tonight, challenging him to a fight at a future BloodSport show.

Batista is 1-0 in “real” MMA, having defeated Vince Lucero back in 2012.

You can see video of Kross calling out Batista below.

