wrestling / News
Killer Kross Calls Out Batista Following Win At BloodSport 2
September 14, 2019
Following his win over Nick Gage, Killer Kross called out Batista at BloodSport 2 tonight, challenging him to a fight at a future BloodSport show.
Batista is 1-0 in “real” MMA, having defeated Vince Lucero back in 2012.
You can see video of Kross calling out Batista below.
#Bloodsport @realKILLERkross beat @thekingnickgage clean AND CALLED OUT @DaveBautista pic.twitter.com/CGiIOZjbFr
— Henry T. Casey (@henrytcasey) September 15, 2019
