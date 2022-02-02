Killer Kross Comments on His WWE Run, Teases What’s Next For Him

Killer Kross is set to be a free agent when his non-compete clause ends this week, and the WWE alumnus teased something that “may disturb” fans moving forward. Kross posted to Instagram to talk about his time in WWE and what’s next for him.

He wrote:

“Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period.

In short;

Man- this was an incredible chapter of my life. Nothing but gratitude for every second. Thank you to everyone who came for the ride- and thank you for letting me take you on one as well.

2020 to now has been a challenging period in human history.

I hope I was able to cast some relief for people during these times.

You all brought me to life everyday and motivated me to find the best version of myself for YOU.

As for the future…

What you see next may disturb you,

As I will not return in peace. #TickTock #StayTuned”