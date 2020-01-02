Killer Kross Files Trademark On His Name

Fightful reports that Killer Kross, real name Kevin Kesar, has filed a trademark for his in-ring name.

The trademark is for “G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live mixed martial arts (MMA) events; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes competing in Sports Entertainment and Professional Wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a Professional Athlete; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a Professional Athlete; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a Professional Athlete; Entertainment services in the nature of broadcast media, television and radio, the internet, commercial online service, cable, satellite, wireless networks and via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Providing a website in the field of sports, sports news, entertainment and related topics.; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the field(s) of Sports Entertainment; Providing an in-person Discussion And Lecture forum in the field of Sports Entertainment; Providing an Internet website portal in the field of entertainment, cultural and sporting events; Providing online interviews featuring Information in the field of Sports Entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Kross recently signed with MLW and will start with them in February. There’s also rumors that WWE is interested in him.