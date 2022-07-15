Killer Kross Had Idea To Bring Back Corporate Ministry In WWE, Thinks Changes To Keith Lee Were ‘Weird’

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston (via Wrestling Inc, Killer Kross revealed that he had the idea to bring back the Corporate Ministry during his time in WWE. He also spoke about the changes WWE made to Keith Lee’s character while he was with the company. Here are highlights:

On his pitch to bring back the Corporate Ministry: “I had ideas about bringing back The Corporate Ministry. That was one of my final ideas that I had. I had a series of writers on board for that who thought it was a very good idea. I thought pitching those ideas would be cool because there’s some nostalgia to it. You know, with all these crazy conspiracy theories that are always going around about esoteric businesses and stuff like that, and cults, and evil companies and stuff like that, I thought there would be a tasteful way to fictionalize that type of stuff and put it back on TV with a nostalgic twist.”

On working with the creative team: “All of the writers that I dealt with, I loved them. I know that writers get completely skinned, decapitated, and delimbed from wrestlers saying that the writers suck, they’re terrible, blah, blah, blah. I didn’t have any issues with any of the writers that I’ve ever worked with. I loved all of them. I got to know them personally and professionally. The problem was that all the ideas would come up together, and whether they had awesome ideas for me, or they would ask me about my own ideas, they all have to go through one person. If that one person feels like it doesn’t resonate to them, they don’t make sense, or they’re just not in the realm of how they particularly see things going and in entertaining people, then they’re just gonna go out the window.”

On the changes made to Keith Lee: “I was there in proximity to him while all that was happening and it was f*cking weird. I would look over at Keith and I would be like, ‘Dude, for what it’s worth, I think they should have took you straight to Lesnar’. I think that would have been the most sensible thing to do. They teased it in the Rumble, I don’t know why they’re doing this. Kudos to you. You’re trying your thing, I’m trying mine. I’m sitting here in suspenders with a helmet on, you’re wearing this weird stuff, like, let’s just do our best to kind of make this work’. Even now we try to laugh through it, but it’s unusual and frustrating. I think the both of us are happier off.”