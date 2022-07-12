Killer Kross on His Initial Concerns Being Paired Up With Scarlett Bordeaux in WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam, former WWE Superstar Killer Kross discussed his WWE run and his initial concerns with being paired up with his real-life wife, then girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, in WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Killer Kross on his concerns with being paired with Scarlett in WWE NXT: “My biggest concern was, I don’t want her to just be this person that’s walking next to me because then there’s no significance, there’s no importance, it’s interchangeable, it’s not important. And I love doing vignettes and getting live mic time and stuff like that. I also did not want to completely erase myself, my own abilities out of the picture, introducing her, and having her be a primary mic piece. So sitting down with her and working out how that formula was going to work, having her in front of me on the entrance and having her move around me and all that stuff, it always was keeping her in the picture and always keeping her in the screen time, and creating like, this balance between the two. That was always very intentional, and it was meant to create an importance and a symbology [sic] between the two characters.”

Kross on how well Scarlett gets the business: “She gets it. She knows who her target audience is, her self-awareness as a performer. She knows who she is, she knows what she’s capable of, she knows her strengths and weaknesses, she knows what people are thinking when they look at her. She plays to it, without ego, without any sort of insecurity or anything like that. She knows exactly what this is and how to get the most out of it. And I couldn’t ask for a better person to work with to be honest with you. I’m not just saying that she’s my wife. It just worked and it’s been awesome.”