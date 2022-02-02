wrestling / News
Killer Kross Says He’s In Talks With Several Companies
February 2, 2022 | Posted by
With his WWE non-compete clause over, Killer Kross says he is in talks with a “series” of companies about what’s next for him. As noted earlier, Kross is now a free agent with his non-compete having come to an end and he discussed his next steps during a virtual signing for Highspots.
“I’m speaking to a series of companies and we shall see where I land,” Kross said (per Fightful). “I am interested in being anywhere and everywhere right now. I have a lot of different ideas that are outside of some conventional concepts and not to be cryptic but, we’ll see.”
Kross has been teasing his return to the ring in posts made to social media as of late.
