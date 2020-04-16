wrestling / News
Killer Kross Makes Official NXT Debut With New Name (Pic, Video)
Killer Kross is now Karrion Kross, and has made his official NXT TV debut. Kross appeared at the end of tonight’s episode, attacking Tomasso Ciampa while Ciampa was talking about his loss to Johnny Gargano last week.
While Kross wasn’t initially seen, the camera was knocked over during the attack and at the end he appeared in frame along with a woman’s boot. You can see a pic and video of the segment below.
While he wasn’t named, WWE now has a Karrion Kross T-shirt for sale at WWE Shop.
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!? @NXTCiampa did not see THIS coming!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XOzLNuxqpX
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020
Tick tock.#WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/VICr1jdC3C
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020
