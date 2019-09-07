Impact Wrestling News: Killer Kross Not Backstage At Impact Tapings, Moose and Ken Shamrock Film Segment For Impact, Note On Rumors of Talent Unhappy With Late Royalty Checks

– PWinsider reports that Killer Kross was not backstage at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings. As we previously reported, both sides are reportedly still at a standstill in regards to his contract, as Impact is believed to have offered him $40,000 and Kross thinks he can earn more elsewhere.

– A press conference between Ken Shamrock and Moose was filmed at the Las Vegas Fight Shop and it ended with the two having to be pulled apart. It will be included on a future episode of Impact Wrestling.

– There have been rumors that some talents are not happy with the lateness and in some cases, the amounts of their merchandise royalty checks. One source claimed that talents have the contractural right to ask for an audit of their merchandise records, but no one has done so at this time.