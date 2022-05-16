KIller Kross On the Gladiator Gimmick WWE Gave Him, His Work With NJPW

Killer Kross recently shared his thoughts on his “gladiator” gimmick from WWE and noted he thinks it could have worked for someone else. Kross spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the gladiator gimmick: “That would have been a great character for somebody else that didn’t have a character that was already previously carved out. So, when I looked at it, and assessed it, I thought, ‘Maybe they want to make Halloween costumes.’ Going back to monetizing stuff, ‘They’re just overlooking, they want to put a fresh coat of paint on it because it’s going up.’ I entertained it as best I could, and then when October rolled around, and there’s no Halloween costume, I said, ‘Okay, well this could be problematic.’”

On bis work for NJPW: “I am enjoying what I am doing with New Japan, although it’s not the sort of television presentation with the theatricality that you might see in Western programming. I know that if I am going and doing anything with New Japan, this is going to be very strictly pro wrestling based. So, the presentation of the character is going to be dialed back and is going to be more of what is going on in the ring. What I am doing there I am very well aware I would not be doing presentation-wise in Western programming.”