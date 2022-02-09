Killer Kross on Meeting Nick Khan, His Interactions With Bruce Prichard & WWE Creative Team

– During a recent Signed By Superstars virtual event, former WWE Superstar Killer Kross discussed his past interactions with WWE executives Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan, the WWE creative team, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Killer Kross on meeting Nick Khan: “I met Nick Khan at one Smackdown. He was very polite, said he was a fan of my work.”

His thoughts on interacting with Bruce Prichard: “Fine. He was always very cool with me, always very polite. Always available, any sort of feedback he ever felt like I needed, he gave to me. Super cool.”

Kross on the WWE creative team: “This may be confusing to some people because there are certain conversations you have with people in the business that you just don’t repeat out of respect. A coworker confides in you about something, you don’t talk about that. Your friends confide in you in something, it’s nobody’s business. But I had great relations, in my opinion, with the entire writing team on the main roster.”

On the creative ideas getting pitched: “I liked all of them, I thought they had great ideas. Sometimes when their ideas are pitched to you or you collaboratively come up with that kind of stuff, it goes through different chains of commands, and the idea for lack of better words, it mutates or becomes something else and then that’s what you see. I feel like the writers are the most abused people in the concept of why something is going wrong on television. I’m not going to sit here and propose where the blame shouldn’t go. I’m just not going to get into that conversation or like whose fault it is. I like to keep wrestling positive. I don’t engage in toxic conversations, especially about the industry. If I ever had anything negative or derogatory to say, I would never. I’m not going to heed on somebody’s ability to make a living even if I don’t like them. So that’s generally my stance, all things in life.”

Killer Kross, aka Karrion Kross, is now an unrestricted free agent after he was released by WWE last November.