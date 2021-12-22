wrestling / News
Killer Kross On a Potential Rematch With Jon Moxley: ‘We Have A Score to Settle’
Killer Kross is looking forward to a chance to face Jon Moxley again, saying that they have “a score to settle.” Kross, who battled Moxley to a no-contest in FSW Natural Born Killers in July of 2019, responded to a poll by FITE TV asking what they want to see in 2022, and one fan mentioned he wanted to see the two face off again. Kross replied:
”Bet your ass it’s happening.
We have a score to settle.”
When asked if the match would happen in FSW or AEW, Kross said, “Wherever we see each other first.”
Bet your ass it’s happening.
We have a score to settle. https://t.co/4myAC4mEOY
— Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) December 21, 2021
Wherever we see each other first
— Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) December 21, 2021
