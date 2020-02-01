Killer Kross On Why Tom Lawlor Was Chosen As His First MLW Opponent

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Killer Kross spoke about his upcoming MLW debut against ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor and why he thinks Lawlor was chosen. Here are highlights:

On why Lawlor was chosen: “I think this opponent was more or less chosen by the fans over social media. I know a lot of people were clamoring for me to be in MLW for a long time now. The people they were interested in seeing me in the ring with were Fatu, Lawlor and Hammerstone. So the company thought the best match currently would be Tom. I think it was a good call. They asked me and I immediately said yeah, let’s do it.”

On being in the ring with Lawlor: “Tom Lawlor is the real deal and he doesn’t have to sell you hard on that. That’s for sure. With an amateur wrestling background and a professional striking background, he’s a professional mixed martial artist and is an excellent professional wrestler. He hits very hard and is unusually strong for his weight from the functional training. He’s very mobile and very fast. You’re gonna get a wide array of things in this match, that’s for sure.”

On Lawlor starting a riot in Texas: “I’m indifferent. I don’t inherit the energy of other people. I saw what he was doing and I wasn’t surprised to be honest. Tom’s not a pushover. There’s two types of people in life that you push – they get pushed over or they push back. Tom will not only push you back, but he’ll light you on fire and throw you off a building and push you back. So I wasn’t surprised at all that he would so something ballsy like that.”

On wrestling in Philadelphia: “I absolutely love Philadelphia and the 2300 Arena made me a more violent wrestler. I almost beat Eddie Edwards to death the last time I was at the 2300 Arena. I know the fans remember that.”

On what makes him different: “Myself – I am completely unique and I deliberately approach things from a different perspective than anyone else. Everyone has different gears when they’re in the ring. Nowadays modern pro wrestling falls, in my opinion, under a category of hybrid lucha libre that combines high flying, technical and Japanese. I have my own style that is a variety of those different things. But something that I have versus what somebody else might not have might be a certain presence. I wouldn’t necessarily be able to summarize it as I would leave that up to the fans.”