Killer Kross Recalls Memorable Promo Segment With Adam Cole In WWE NXT

In a recent interview on SHAK Wrestling, Killer Kross discussed his memorable promo segment with Adam Cole in June of 2021, the build to the Fatal-Five Way Match for the NXT title, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Killer Kross his memorable promo segment with Adam Cole in June of 2021: “Regarding our promo, the night before we had received a script. So everything that he said and everything that I said was delegated to us by a writing team. And he’s a total professional, he was awesome to work with and we literally just showed up did our job that day like we would do any other day. He’s always been the fourth wall promo guy and they thought that would be the best way to integrate him into the fatal 5-way match, which is what we went to.

On the build to the Fatal-Five Way Match for the NXT title: “If I recall, they were booking him, I don’t know, 50/50 booking after he had dropped the title to Keith. And how it was explained to me was, they wanted me to go up to the main roster with clean kills on everybody and time just wouldn’t afford it. So they thought ‘how can we get the best guys of NXT into one match, where Kross can go over and kill these guys?’ And in this business, you know, you can’t just run people over all month in promos and tag matches and stuff, then kill them clean in the Pay-Per-View. They get nothing. So I think the idea behind was to let them get their licks in prior to the Pay-Per-View and then they just get smashed, and beat, and yeah. That was basically the idea behind it. He needed to look strong in the promo and they’re playing on the fourth wall stuff and that’s basically it.”