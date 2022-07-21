Killer Kross Recalls Adam Cole’s Promo Against Him, Says It Was Fully Scripted

Killer Kross recently discussed Adam Cole’s promo against him in NXT, noting that it was scripted and not a dig against him. The promo took place on a June 2021 episode of NXT and saw Cole say that WWE needed to give Kross an entrance and big presentation to make him special, but with Cole all they needed to do was “ring the bell.” The promo was controversial and believed to have hurt Kross’ momentum in NXT.

Kross spoke with NBC Sports for a new interview and weighed in on the promo; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Cole’s promo against him: “That was scripted, and he was told to say that, so it wasn’t him like having a meltdown and taking a dig. It seemed really counterproductive to have a fourth wall promo where only one guy was breaking the fourth wall … The way I saw it at the time was like, ‘He’s gonna be doing the job for me at the end of the month on the pay-per-view,’ and everyone else has exchanged equity with me, their own equity, in putting me over for a year and half. The construction of that promo did not make any sense at all, and I thought it was weird that they wanted to go in that direction. The time and energy they’re putting into this character presentation, they kind of shot in the head, which I thought was just so unusual.”

On trying to protect the angle at the time: “It’s a weird Twilight Zone type thing. Until that angle was totally dead and gone, I wanted to protect the legitimacy of that, even though it was kind of working against me … It got very toxic, very negative, and very weird, and that’s social media for you.”