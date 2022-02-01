Killer Kross Reflects On Run With WWE, Says ‘What You See Next May Disturb You’

As noted, Killer Kross (aka Karrion Kross in WWE) was released by the company in November of last year, and he recently took to Instagram to reflect on his WWE run while also teasing what’s next for him in his career.

Kross mentioned that he has “much on his mind” as he prepares to close the WWE chapter of his career before stating his intentions for the future.

Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period. In short;

Man- this was an incredible chapter of my life. Nothing but gratitude for every second. Thank you to everyone who came for the ride- and thank you for letting me take you on one as well. 2020 to now has been a challenging period in human history.

I hope I was able to cast some relief for people during these times.

You all brought me to life everyday and motivated me to find the best version of myself for YOU. As for the future… What you see next may disturb you,

As I will not return in peace.

