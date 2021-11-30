Killer Kross Reportedly Cast to Lead Upcoming Action Film

Killer Kross is heading from the ring to Hollywood, as he’s been reportedly cast to lead an upcoming action film. Fightful Select reports that the former NXT Champion has been cast in a lead role for an upcoming film that will begin production next year.

Details on the title, director or shooting location of the film have yet to be revealed. Kross was released from WWE along with several others on November 4th and has some acting experience, having co-starred in the 12-episode series Before the Dark in 2013 and 2014.