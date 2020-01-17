wrestling / News
Killer Kross Reportedly Expected to Sign With WWE
January 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Killer Kross is most likely to sign with WWE, according to a new report. The WON reports that Kross, who is currently a free agent due to his Impact release late last year, has not yet signed with WWE but met with Triple H this week and is believed likely to join the company.
There is said to be interest across the board in Kross. Konnan was a big proponent of him during his time in AAA and there were plans for a Kross vs. Cain Velasquez match there before Velasquez signed with WWE.
Kross’ girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, is signed to WWE as part of NXT and Triple H is said to be very high on Kross’ future.
