Killer Kross Reportedly Had Talks With AEW to be Wardlow’s Opponent on Dynamite

– Fightful Select has a report on wrestler on wrestler Killer Kross (aka former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross) having talks with AEW. According to the report, Killer Kross was originally approached as the opponent to face Wardlow on AEW Dynamite earlier this month on May 4.

Per the report, AEW approached Kross as a potential opponent for Wardlow on the show. However, the two sides couldn’t come to terms to have Kross appear, and the deal fell through. Previously, new ROH owner Tony Khan spoke about Kross and Scarlett at the Supercard of Honor post-show scrum and a tentative plan to use them later on.

Talks to have Kross work the May 4 Dynamite reportedly fell apart closer to the event. It’s said that Kross became aware that Scarlett, who he is also married to in real life, would not be part of the event. The wrestler was reportedly concerned his AEW debut would turn out similarly to his WWE main roster debut against Jeff Hardy. This is unlike his successful NXT run, which included Scarlett as his manager/valet and his entrance presentation.

The report notes that sources indicate that both sides are still on good terms. The possibility remains open that they could still work with each other in the future.

Ultimately, W. Morrissey became the opponent for Wardlow and made his Dynamite debut on May 4 against Warldow.