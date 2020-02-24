– Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Killer Kross signed for “something big” with WWE, which is not a journey through NXT.

As previously reported, Kross would be “fast-tracked” to the main roster once he signed with WWE.

Despite there being “something big” for Kross, it doesn’t look like he’ll be in a program with John Cena for WrestleMania 36 according to Meltzer, who said a source denied that’s the plan for Kross.

There has been speculation that Kross is behind the glitches on SmackDown, but it is not confirmed if those have anything to debut with his debut.