Killer Kross Reportedly Signs With WWE
February 5, 2020
Killer Kross is NXT-bound, as he’s reportedly come to terms on a deal with WWE. PWInsider reports that Kross has been in Orlando for the last several weeks and came to an agreement with the company. Ryan Satin also reported the news on WWE Backstage.
Kross worked for MLW over the weekend, which was scheduled to be his sole appearance there. He’ll be appearing on MLW over the next several weeks and so there is a chance, if he appears on NXT during that time, he could be on both shows at the same time. There’s no word on whether that will actually happen though.
As reported earlier, Timothy Thatcher and Aja Perera have also signed deals with the company.
